This Day in The Bay: Montana Throws Four 4th Quarter Touchdown Passes

Sep 24, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
092422-TDH-UK-FB

September 24, 1989

On this day, 49ers quarterback Joe Montana threw four fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the 49ers come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trailing 28-17 with seven minutes to play, Montana started the rally with a 70-yard scoring pass to John Taylor. He followed that with touchdown tosses to fullback Tom Rathman and tight end Brent Jones. Wide receiver Jerry Rice capped off the fourth quarter scoring barrage by hauling in a 33-yard bullet from Montana in the end zone. Montana finished the game with 428 passing yards, completing 25-of-34 throws for five touchdowns as the 49ers pulled out a 38-28 win at Veterans Stadium.

