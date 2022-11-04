This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana Throws Over 400 Yards

November 4, 1990
On this day, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns in the 49ers 24-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Tight end Brent Jones, wide receivers Jerry Rice and John Taylor were on the receiving end of Montana's scoring throws. Rice caught six passes for 187 yards. Packers quarterback Don Majkowski was under heavy pressure from the 49ers front seven. Defensive ends Dennis Brown, Charles Haley, Larry Roberts and linebacker Bill Romanowski all recorded sacks. The 49ers improved their record to 8-0 under coach George Seifert.