This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana, Jerry Rice Connect for 5 Touchdowns

Oct 14, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
TDB-101422-FB

October 14, 1990

On this day, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice wore out the Atlanta Falcons secondary, connecting for five touchdowns in a 45-35 victory at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Montana established a personal best with 476 passing yards. During the contest, the quarterback also fired a sixth scoring pass to wide receiver Mike Sherrard. Rice hauled in 13 of Montana's throws for 225 yards and set a 49ers record with five scores. Montana and Rice combined for 55 regular season and 12 postseason touchdowns during their six complete seasons together in San Francisco.

