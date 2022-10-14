This Day in The Bay: Joe Montana, Jerry Rice Connect for 5 Touchdowns

October 14, 1990
On this day, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice wore out the Atlanta Falcons secondary, connecting for five touchdowns in a 45-35 victory at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Montana established a personal best with 476 passing yards. During the contest, the quarterback also fired a sixth scoring pass to wide receiver Mike Sherrard. Rice hauled in 13 of Montana's throws for 225 yards and set a 49ers record with five scores. Montana and Rice combined for 55 regular season and 12 postseason touchdowns during their six complete seasons together in San Francisco.