This Day in The Bay: Jack Christiansen Named 49ers Head Coach

Sep 30, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
September 30, 1963

On this day in The Bay, Jack Christiansen was named head coach of the 49ers after Red Hickey's resignation.

Christiansen took command of the club in Week 4 of the 1963 season after serving as an assistant coach to Hickey. His best season as head coach came in 1965 when the 49ers finished 7-6-1. San Francisco compiled a 26-38-3 record during Christiansen's tenure as head coach from 1963-1967.

Every Head Coach in 49ers History

San Francisco has named Chip Kelly its 19th different leading man since its first season of football in 1946.

1. Buck Shaw (1946-1954)
2. Norman "Red" Strader (1955)
3. Frankie Albert (1956-1958)
4. Howard "Red" Hickey (1959-1963)
5. Jack Christiansen (1963-1967)
6. Dick Nolan (1968-1975)
7. Monte Clark (1976)
8. Ken Meyer (1977)
9. Pete McCulley (1978)
10. Fred O'Connor (1978)
11. Bill Walsh (1979-1988)
12. George Seifert (1989-1996)
13. Steve Mariucci (1997-2002)
14. Dennis Erickson (2003-2004)
15. Mike Nolan (2005-2008)
16. Mike Singletary (2008-2010)
18. Jim Harbaugh (2011-2014)
18. Jim Tomsula (2015 + 2010 as interim)
20. Chip Kelly (2016-Present)
