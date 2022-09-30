This Day in The Bay: Jack Christiansen Named 49ers Head Coach

September 30, 1963
On this day in The Bay, Jack Christiansen was named head coach of the 49ers after Red Hickey's resignation.
Christiansen took command of the club in Week 4 of the 1963 season after serving as an assistant coach to Hickey. His best season as head coach came in 1965 when the 49ers finished 7-6-1. San Francisco compiled a 26-38-3 record during Christiansen's tenure as head coach from 1963-1967.
San Francisco has named Chip Kelly its 19th different leading man since its first season of football in 1946.