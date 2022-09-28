This Day in The Bay: Freddie Solomon Catches a 93-Yard TD Pass

September 28, 1980
On this day in The Bay, 49ers wide receiver Freddie Solomon caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steve DeBerg at Candlestick Park against Atlanta and established a franchise record.
The 49ers club record has since been broken. It was the NFL's longest scoring reception in 1980. Solomon was an essential part of the 1981 and 1984 Super Bowl-winning teams. He caught 310 passes for 43 touchdowns during his 49ers career.
