This Day in The Bay: Freddie Solomon Catches a 93-Yard TD Pass

Sep 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
September 28, 1980

On this day in The Bay, 49ers wide receiver Freddie Solomon caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steve DeBerg at Candlestick Park against Atlanta and established a franchise record.

The 49ers club record has since been broken. It was the NFL's longest scoring reception in 1980. Solomon was an essential part of the 1981 and 1984 Super Bowl-winning teams. He caught 310 passes for 43 touchdowns during his 49ers career.

Alumni Spotlight: Keena Turner

The linebacker played 11 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers from 1980-1990, winning four Super Bowls. Turner now holds a front-office role with the team.

