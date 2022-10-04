This Day in The Bay: Dwight Hicks Scores Two TDs on Defense

October 4, 1981
On this day, 49ers safety Dwight Hicks returned a Washington Redskins fumble for an 80-yard touchdown and also returned an intercepted pass for a 32-yard score as the 49ers defeated Washington 30-17.
In 1981, Hicks teamed up with rookie defensive backs Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson to form "Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks." They were an instrumental part of the 1981 Super Bowl championship team.
San Francisco has made six trips: in 1982 and '89 vs. Cincinnati, '85 vs. Miami, '90 vs. Denver, '95 vs. San Diego and 2013 vs. Baltimore.