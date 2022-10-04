This Day in The Bay: Dwight Hicks Scores Two TDs on Defense

Oct 04, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
October 4, 1981

On this day, 49ers safety Dwight Hicks returned a Washington Redskins fumble for an 80-yard touchdown and also returned an intercepted pass for a 32-yard score as the 49ers defeated Washington 30-17.

In 1981, Hicks teamed up with rookie defensive backs Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson to form "Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks." They were an instrumental part of the 1981 Super Bowl championship team.

Throwback Thursday: 49ers in the Super Bowl

San Francisco has made six trips: in 1982 and '89 vs. Cincinnati, '85 vs. Miami, '90 vs. Denver, '95 vs. San Diego and 2013 vs. Baltimore.

