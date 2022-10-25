This Day in The Bay: Barker Notches 4.0 Sacks vs. Rams

Oct 25, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
102522-TDB-FB

October 25, 1998

On this day, 49ers defensive end Roy Barker posted 4.0 sacks in San Francisco's 28-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the TWA Dome.

Barker led a defensive charge that resulted in 8.0 sacks of Rams quarterback Tony Banks and limited St. Louis to just 168 yards of total offense. Junior Bryant, Bryant Young, Tim McDonald and Ken Norton also posted sacks for the 49ers. San Francisco's signal-caller, Steve Young, fired touchdown passes to Jerry Rice, Irv Smith and Terrell Owens as the 49ers registered 227 yards through the air. Barker finished the season with 12.0 sacks, a franchise second best behind Chris Doleman's 15.0 sacks.

