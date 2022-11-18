This Day in The Bay: 49ers Win in Overtime vs. Carolina Panthers

November 18, 2001
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 25-22 overtime victory at Carolina against the Panthers.
Quarterback Jeff Garcia completed 34-of-54 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Trailing the Panthers by eight points with 1:46 to play, Garcia led the 49ers 66 yards and found wide receiver Terrell Owens on a seven-yard scoring pass with six seconds left. Garcia then completed a two-point conversion pass to tight end Eric Johnson to tie the game and send it to overtime. Jose Cortez kicked the game winning 26-yard field goal.