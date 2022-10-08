This Day in The Bay: 49ers Set Franchise Record vs. Bills

Oct 08, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
TDB-100822-FB

October 8, 2012

On this day, the 49ers set a franchise record with 621 offensive yards in a 45-3 win over the Buffalo Bills, becoming the first team in NFL history to amass over 300 yards passing and 300 yards rushing in the same game.

Quarterback Alex Smith completed 18-of-24 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Frank Gore paced the ground game with 106 rushing yards. Six 49ers found the end zone. Kyle Williams, Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham hauled in touchdown passes from Smith. Gore, Anthony Dixon and Colin Kaepernick rushed for scores.

