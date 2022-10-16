This Day in The Bay: 49ers Score Six Touchdowns vs. the Atlanta Falcons

October 16, 1988
On this day, six different 49ers found the end zone in San Francisco's 44-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
John Brodie, in his 10th season as the 49ers quarterback, threw scoring passes of 10 yards to receiver Dave Parks, 18 yards to running back Gary Lewis and 63 yards to Jim Jackson. Fullback Ken Willard added a one-yard touchdown plunge. Pro Bowl defensive back Jimmy Johnson also returned an intercepted pass 35 yards for six points. Quarterback George Mira stepped in for Brodie in the fourth quarter and found wide receiver Dick Witcher with an eight-yard dart for the final score.