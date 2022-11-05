This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defense Holds Vikings to Just Three Points

November 5, 2006
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers stout defense and kicker Joe Nedney propelled the 49ers to a 9-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Candlestick Park.
Nedney kicked field goals of 25, 30 and 51 yards to supply all the 49ers scoring. Linebacker Brandon Moore finished with a career-high 14 tackles, five of which resulted in losses, including three shared sacks. The Vikings were held to just 238 total yards and crossed San Francisco's 27 yard line only once, resulting in a field goal on their opening drive.