This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Raiders in Overtime

November 3, 2002
On this day, San Francisco 49ers kicker Jose Cortez booted a 23-yard field goal in overtime as San Francisco beat the Oakland Raiders 23-20.
It was Cortez's third three-pointer of the game. The 49ers racked up 434 yards of total offense behind quarterback Jeff Garcia who recorded touchdown passes of 11 yards to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and two yards to wide receiver Tai Streets. Garcia completed 25-of-36 passes for 282 yards. Wide receiver Terrell Owens led all receivers with 12 catches for 191 yards. Cortez recorded 101 points in 2001 to lead the 49ers in scoring and added another 79 points in 2002 while playing just 10 games.