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Teaching the Game: 49ers Youth Football Hosts Annual Coaches Clinic

Oct 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM

On July 27, 49ers Flag presented by Visa and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank hosted a free Coaches Clinic in partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance and USA Football at Saint Francis High School. The event brought Bay Area flag and tackle football coaches together for an interactive day of expanding football knowledge and strengthening team culture through mental wellness. The clinic combined classroom learning with hands-on instruction designed for coaches at all experience levels, to provide practical resources and skills coaches can take back with them to their teams.

Positive Coaching Alliance led a session focused on developing competitors and supporting mental wellness through positive coaching. On site, coaches explored how to create a healthy balance between helping student-athletes build resilience, confidence, and skills in a healthy sports environment. Coaches gained strategies to help better support the mental wellness of high school athletes through interactive discussions and practical activities, to grow a culture of personal growth and competitive development within the high school sports landscape.

"We're excited to bring back our annual coach clinic to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and continue developing the skills that make a difference both on and off the field," said Tucker Baksa, Assistant Director of Global Football. "Coaching is about more than teaching the game, it's about developing the next generation, building relationships, and creating positive experiences for these young athletes. We are grateful for our partners at Positive Coaching Alliance and USA Football for putting on an engaging day of learning, collaboration, and professional growth."

In addition, USA Football provided football specific education through classroom instruction and on-field walkthroughs. Coaches learned techniques surrounding player development, teaching progressions, and football fundamentals through two separate classroom learnings: one for high school girl's flag football and the other for high school tackle football.

Together, the two sessions between Positive Coaching Alliance and USA Football deepened the 49ers commitment to the Bay Area football community, supporting the growth of youth and high school football across Northern California and reinforcing a shared dedication to developing coaches and the next generation of flag and tackle football players.

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