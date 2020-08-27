49ers Defense Comes Up with 3 Takeaways, Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Red Zone Work; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 26

Aug 26, 2020 at 06:55 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

San Francisco's offense started off strong, but it was the defense who was the storyline of Wednesday's session. Robert Saleh's group had a day, notching multiple pass breakups and interceptions during team red zone work. It was an eventful session with a number of highlight plays from both sides of the ball. Here are a few observations from the practice:

Practice Recap

- There was a big scare during Wednesday's session. While in individual drills, cornerback Richard Sherman came down with what looked like a startling ankle injury. The entire secondary surrounded the corner, as trainers tended to his leg. After a few minutes, Sherman adjusted his cleats and returned to the field to test his ankle. The corner returned to practice and even took part in full-team drills. Yes, you can exhale now.

- Jimmy Garoppolo took snaps with the first, second and third team offense during red zone drills. Here are some takeaways from that period:

  • Sherman proved to be okay as he hauled in his third interception of camp. During red zone drills, Arik Armstead brought pressure as Sherman jumped a route and returned the ball for a "would-be" 95-yard pick six.
  • On the following play, Jimmie Ward notched a PBU on a pass near the front of the end zone.
  • Javon Kinlaw registered his first interception of camp. Jordan Reed tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and the ball floated into the rookie's arms.
  • Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne in traffic on a pass in the front of the end zone for a touchdown.
  • On the ensuing play, Fred Warner broke up a pass intended for Trent Taylor at the goal line.
  • Garoppolo connected with Dante Pettis and Tavon Austin in back-to-back plays for a touchdown.
  • Johnathan Cyprien hauled in his third interception of camp as well. On a pass intended for Charlie Woerner﻿, cornerback Tim Harris tipped the ball that fell right into the hands of the safety. Cyprien, who was signed to the team last Thursday, spoke with the media following practice to discuss his opportunity to fight for a roster spot in his short time with the 49ers.

"Stepping into a new area, you kind of have to prove yourself," Cyprien said. "It doesn't matter what your resume says about yourself. You have to go out there and show people who you are and not just talk about it. So, for myself personally, I just go out and try to have fun and play to the best of my ability the way I know I can and pretty much leave it up to that."

- Warner and defensive lineman Kevin Givens registered "would-be" sacks during a move-the-ball period.

- Cornerback Jason Verrett broke up a pass from C.J. Beathard intended for Shawn Poindexter﻿.

- In a situational drill with :8 seconds left on the clock, Beathard connected with Jauan Jennings in the end zone for a score.

- Jeff Wilson Jr. had a sizeable run during 11-on-11 work. The running back found a hole and cut up the middle to the open field.

- On the following play, Austin took a handoff from Beathard, as the entire defense chased the veteran wideout for a large gain.

Here are a few takeaways from 1-on-1 drills:

  • For the second-straight day, Reed excelled during the period. The tight end beat his man on two different series, including on a go route for a sizeable gain.
  • Tarvarius Moore broke up two passes during the period, one was a pass intended for undrafted tight end Chase Harrell and the other against Woerner.
  • Harrell evened the score, hauling in a pass over the outstretched hands of Moore.
  • Tevin Coleman beat his man on a deep pass that would have gone for a touchdown.
  • Jerick McKinnon flashed his speed on a go route with ample separation between him and his defender.
  • Jamycal Hasty beat his man on a deep pass up the sideline.
  • Ward broke up a pass intended for recently acquired tight end Erik Swoope﻿.

49ers Players Kick Off the Final Week of Training Camp

Check out some of the top photos from Tuesday's training camp practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 28

FB Kyle Juszczyk

QB C.J. Beathard
2 / 28

QB C.J. Beathard

CB Richard Sherman
3 / 28

CB Richard Sherman

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 28

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle
5 / 28

TE George Kittle

LB Joe Walker
6 / 28

LB Joe Walker

DL Arik Armstead
7 / 28

DL Arik Armstead

WR Kendrick Bourne
8 / 28

WR Kendrick Bourne

T Trent Williams
9 / 28

T Trent Williams

TE Chase Harrell and S Jaquiski Tartt
10 / 28

TE Chase Harrell and S Jaquiski Tartt

LB Fred Warner
11 / 28

LB Fred Warner

OL Laken Tomlinson and OL Colton McKivitz
12 / 28

OL Laken Tomlinson and OL Colton McKivitz

TE George Kittle
13 / 28

TE George Kittle

LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 28

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Jared Mayden
15 / 28

S Jared Mayden

S Johnathan Cyprien
16 / 28

S Johnathan Cyprien

WR Jauan Jennings and S Jared Mayden
17 / 28

WR Jauan Jennings and S Jared Mayden

RB Tevin Coleman and LB Azeez Al-Shaair
18 / 28

RB Tevin Coleman and LB Azeez Al-Shaair

TE George Kittle
19 / 28

TE George Kittle

QB C.J. Beathard
20 / 28

QB C.J. Beathard

CB Richard Sherman and WR Trent Taylor
21 / 28

CB Richard Sherman and WR Trent Taylor

TE Erik Swoope
22 / 28

TE Erik Swoope

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 28

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

CB Richard Sherman
24 / 28

CB Richard Sherman

K Robbie Gould and P Mitch Wishnowsky
25 / 28

K Robbie Gould and P Mitch Wishnowsky

WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 28

WR Jauan Jennings

CB Jason Verrett
27 / 28

CB Jason Verrett

QB Nick Mullens
28 / 28

QB Nick Mullens

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

- Deebo Samuel (foot) ran full-speed sprints up the sidelines. Great news as the receiver works his way back into the fold.

- Kyle Juszczyk did not practice on Wednesday. It is likely the fullback received a veteran day off.

- Practice got a bit chippy on Wednesday as multiple minor scuffles broke out over the session. According to Saleh, he's not too concerned with the heightened energy at practice.

"When our guys scuffle, I really don't look into it any further than the fact that they're just competing their butts off," Saleh said. "It's not malicious and it might get into a little shoving match here and there, but I know where their hearts are and I know that when push comes to shove every single one of those guys have each other's back."

Related Content

Notas del Training Camp - Alas Cerradas
news

Notas del Training Camp - Alas Cerradas

Hoy hablaremos un poco sobre la posición de Alas Cerradas, que a pesar de tener a Kittle como titular, sigue sin resolverse el resto de los lugares.
Declaración de 49ers para la Asistencia al Levi's Stadium esta Temporada
news

Declaración de 49ers para la Asistencia al Levi's Stadium esta Temporada

La semana pasada, se les informó a los miembros de los tickets de temporada de la expectativa para empezar la temporada 2020 de la NFL sin fans en el Levi´s Stadium por causa de la emergencia sanitaria del COVID-19 acompañada de las restricciones del gobierno.
Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates, 49ers Roster News, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Land on PFF's List of Top Linebackers

Practice, injury and personnel updates from the SAP Performance Facility, San Francisco announce that they have signed tight end ﻿Erik Swoope﻿, Pro Football Focus ranks the Top 25 linebackers heading into the 2020 season.
Defense Dominates; 49ers Give Injury Updates on Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Others; Observations from 49ers Training Camp – Aug. 25
news

Defense Dominates; 49ers Give Injury Updates on Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel and Others; Observations from 49ers Training Camp – Aug. 25

Updates on the pending return of members the 49ers defensive line and receiving corps, Jimmy Garoppolo mans red zone drills and defense comes up with big multiple interceptions and PBUs. All this and more from Tuesday's practice.

Advertising