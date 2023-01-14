What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Wild Card Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Seattle Seahawks as they look for their first win of the postseason. Here's what both teams had to say ahead of the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on what's changed since the last time they faced the Seahawks:
"We faced them a month ago and their defense over last month, I think they're the seventh-ranked defense over the last four games, so they've been keeping people out of the end zone and I think they're sixth on third down, so they've been getting off the field too. Their offense has been running the ball better here in this last month. I think they're ranked sixth in running the ball over this four-game stretch, so they're playing pretty good right now. As good as they have been all year, and turning on the tape, they're a better team than they were four weeks ago and it's not a surprise to me that they're in this position."
Shanahan on if it's difficult to beat a team three times:
"Maybe if we had to do it three days in a row, but I look at it as we only have to beat them once because there's no more in a row. Everything behind us doesn't matter and it's a one-game season right now, so we have to beat them this week one time and that will allow us to move to next week."
Shanahan on facing a divisional opponent in the postseason:
"Once you know each other that well, usually the game becomes simpler. You don't trick each other after that and usually teams are playing at a higher level by that third time. It's very sound both ways and it becomes a much more physical game. Usually it's based off of turnovers, but each team gets better at playing each other and that's why it gets harder."
Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on preparing for the game in rainy weather:
"At practice it was wet, windy, really tough conditions, but I really loved the mindset of our guys and how they practiced today. It was really cool to see, everybody was still locked in and focused. They didn't let the elements of the weather dictate how they were feeling and how they worked today, so it's a really good sign when your guys are made of the right stuff and they practice the right way."
Ryans on the matchup between Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Charvarius Ward:
"This will be a very physical matchup with DK and Mooney and just across the board with their O-line, our defensive line, our linebackers, it's going to be a physical game. It's playoff football and that's what it comes down to. Typically, the most physical team, the team who attacks the ball and takes the ball the most is the team that's going to win this game."
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster on playing in the rain:
"You just have to practice in it, which we're doing, which is really fortunate and you just get used to dealing with a wet ball."
Foerster on the Seahawks defense:
"They're very sound and they're well coached, so they're going to be where they're supposed to be and even when you know where they are and you go block them and you have a good play, you still have to block them. You still have to break a tackle or you have to finish them so they don't come off and make a play. They're well-coached, not just in the scheme itself, but in then playing their techniques and fundamentals and they're very good at doing it... It's a real challenge. You have to be on point with how you block them."
Quarterback Brock Purdy on his mentality entering the postseason:
"I'm not trying to make it bigger than what it is. Obviously, there's more on the line and everything, but I think having six games under my belt in terms of just playing in an NFL game and trying to win for four quarters has helped me get to this point. And all the guys in the locker room have my back. We've all grown together, so we're ready for what's ahead."
Purdy on preparing for Seattle for the third time this season:
"We played them what seems like yesterday, so for myself it's come back in, what have they done different the last couple games? What did we do to attack them the first time? But again, not try to overthink things or do anything crazy, just stick to what coach has dialed up. I'm just going to try to play my game and go from there. Just keep it simple."
Purdy on the team's energy this week:
"Man, we're in playoffs. It matters obviously every single day, every meeting, every minute matters, so there's a good vibe right now going on at practice and in the locker room. It feels good; it's good energy. We just have to translate it onto the field and be detailed with everything because everything matters, but all the guys are really juiced up."
Linebacker Fred Warner on preparing for a division rival:
"Both teams know each other really well, obviously being division rivals, and play very similar styles of football. We both know what we're going to do, it's just a matter of going out and who's going to execute better, who's going to make less mistakes, who's going to take the ball away, who's gonna protect the ball and that's how it's going to be played."
Warner on what he's expecting from Seattle's offense:
"A lot of the same stuff. Obviously, they want to run the ball, they want to rely on (Seahawks running back Kenneth) Walker III to tote the rock because he is such a talented running back and get the run game going to then open up the pass game for Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, all those guys, so a lot of the same."
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the team being "ready to go":
"Everybody's gonna wake up for it. You might not have another chance, we have only one guaranteed game left... It's not guaranteed that we'll be back next Tuesday or Wednesday to prepare for another football game, that's one thing I do know. They feel the exact same way. I'm sure they're going to be ready to go, everybody will be ready to go and it'll be football at the highest level. We'll see how it goes."
Aiyuk on his expectations for Saturday's game:
"We feel like we have a bunch of guys throughout the whole entire offense, in this whole locker room that can make plays, that can win football games and we have all of them together. In this type of atmosphere with all this on the line, we're excited to see what we do. It'll be definitely fun for sure."
Running back Christian McCaffrey on his mood this week:
"It's so exciting this whole week. I've just been unbelievably excited to be here. It's a blessing to be practicing right now. Obviously, with a bunch of meaningful games, one game ahead of us and hopefully we will go out there and win and continue on."
McCaffrey on what it's like facing the Seahawks:
"With this team, it's always been the same mindset. It's full throttle all the time... The urgency, the attention to detail and focus is always there. For us it's go out and appreciate every moment, I think everybody here has a sense of gratitude to be here and knows what's at stake."
Tight end George Kittle on the pro's and con's of facing a team three times:
"Pro's, the offense that you're installing, a lot of the plays are similar. You're obviously going to put some new wrinkles and stuff in but you're used to playing when there's not a whole bunch of new stuff. Con's, same thing. They know what plays we're going to run that were effective last time and they tried to take those away. We had to be a little creative and do new stuff. The rivalry gets a little bit bigger each time you play each other for sure. You want the person a little bit more... But I mean, I'm just excited honestly for an opportunity, I don't really care who it is."
Kittle on if the team's focus has changed now that they're in the playoffs:
"We've done a really good job of being completely focused on that one team that we're going against. I'm not going to say that everything's changed because it's the playoffs, but you can kind of feel there's another sense of another level there and the guys are dialed in. We had fun today out in the rain and the cold and we expect to have fun again this Saturday."
Seahawks Quotes
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the 49ers:
"They've won 10-in-a-row, man, they're freaking on fire. Purdy's done a great job coming in and Kyle's done an incredible job with his quarterbacks this season. That 10-game run is big time in this league and you've got to give them all the credit. They're as healthy maybe as they've been all year long. You know, it's a freaking juggernaut we're going into."
Carroll on the San Francisco's offense:
"They're so well equipped with so many guys in positions that can make things happen. Who do you stop? McCaffrey, I think he scored 11 touchdowns in the 10 games or something like that, but they're just so loaded. So much so that the quarterback, a young dude, has gone in there, took it over and done great... It's as hard as it could possibly get."
Carroll on the his mindset heading into the contest:
"I would bet that not many people think we have a shot in this one, but we'll see if we can manage a way to make it competitive."
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on the rivalry between San Francisco and Seattle:
"It's a tough matchup always. They're probably one of our biggest rivalries. This season is going to be our third time playing them and it's hard to beat a team three times. I'm looking forward to the matchup, I know their defense is going to be confident, they're going to come ready. I know their offense is going to be ready. I also know we're going to be ready."
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on what he's expecting from the 49ers defense:
"They're going to mix the looks. They're going to make it as hard as possible. They're one of the, if not the best defense in football. DeMeco Ryans has done a great job of getting those guys ready to play and they're always firing off the ball. We can expect them to be aggressive, to press us, to challenge us and so that's exactly what we want. We know what's coming and we've got to be ready for it."
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the 49ers playing "physical":
"It's going to be a very, very physical game. You've just got to be able to get ready and bring it. That's really the mentality that you've got to have. It's really weird that you get a chance to play a team three times, that's something that doesn't really happen. But for us, we've just accepted the challenge and we're just going to go out there and play."