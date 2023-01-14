What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Wild Card Matchup

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his mentality entering the postseason:

"I'm not trying to make it bigger than what it is. Obviously, there's more on the line and everything, but I think having six games under my belt in terms of just playing in an NFL game and trying to win for four quarters has helped me get to this point. And all the guys in the locker room have my back. We've all grown together, so we're ready for what's ahead."

Purdy on preparing for Seattle for the third time this season:

"We played them what seems like yesterday, so for myself it's come back in, what have they done different the last couple games? What did we do to attack them the first time? But again, not try to overthink things or do anything crazy, just stick to what coach has dialed up. I'm just going to try to play my game and go from there. Just keep it simple."

Purdy on the team's energy this week:

"Man, we're in playoffs. It matters obviously every single day, every meeting, every minute matters, so there's a good vibe right now going on at practice and in the locker room. It feels good; it's good energy. We just have to translate it onto the field and be detailed with everything because everything matters, but all the guys are really juiced up."

Linebacker Fred Warner on preparing for a division rival:

"Both teams know each other really well, obviously being division rivals, and play very similar styles of football. We both know what we're going to do, it's just a matter of going out and who's going to execute better, who's going to make less mistakes, who's going to take the ball away, who's gonna protect the ball and that's how it's going to be played."

Warner on what he's expecting from Seattle's offense:

"A lot of the same stuff. Obviously, they want to run the ball, they want to rely on (Seahawks running back Kenneth) Walker III to tote the rock because he is such a talented running back and get the run game going to then open up the pass game for Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, all those guys, so a lot of the same."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the team being "ready to go":

"Everybody's gonna wake up for it. You might not have another chance, we have only one guaranteed game left... It's not guaranteed that we'll be back next Tuesday or Wednesday to prepare for another football game, that's one thing I do know. They feel the exact same way. I'm sure they're going to be ready to go, everybody will be ready to go and it'll be football at the highest level. We'll see how it goes."

Aiyuk on his expectations for Saturday's game:

"We feel like we have a bunch of guys throughout the whole entire offense, in this whole locker room that can make plays, that can win football games and we have all of them together. In this type of atmosphere with all this on the line, we're excited to see what we do. It'll be definitely fun for sure."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on his mood this week:

"It's so exciting this whole week. I've just been unbelievably excited to be here. It's a blessing to be practicing right now. Obviously, with a bunch of meaningful games, one game ahead of us and hopefully we will go out there and win and continue on."

McCaffrey on what it's like facing the Seahawks:

"With this team, it's always been the same mindset. It's full throttle all the time... The urgency, the attention to detail and focus is always there. For us it's go out and appreciate every moment, I think everybody here has a sense of gratitude to be here and knows what's at stake."

Tight end George Kittle on the pro's and con's of facing a team three times:

"Pro's, the offense that you're installing, a lot of the plays are similar. You're obviously going to put some new wrinkles and stuff in but you're used to playing when there's not a whole bunch of new stuff. Con's, same thing. They know what plays we're going to run that were effective last time and they tried to take those away. We had to be a little creative and do new stuff. The rivalry gets a little bit bigger each time you play each other for sure. You want the person a little bit more... But I mean, I'm just excited honestly for an opportunity, I don't really care who it is."

Kittle on if the team's focus has changed now that they're in the playoffs: