Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 29.

Roster Updates

San Francisco announced yesterday that exclusive rights free agent ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ has signed his one-year tender. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

The following players have been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List

Read more >>>

Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL's Top 100

﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ were the latest 49ers announced as part of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The three-day series will air Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes each night starting at 5:00 PM PT revealing players No. 100-11. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:00 PM PT, followed by NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM PT.

Read about the 49ers who made the list below 👇

#17 Nick Bosa

#28 Richard Sherman

#43 Jimmy Garoppolo

#70 Fred Warner

John Lynch Shares Team Updates

49ers general manager John Lynch was a guest on KNBR's Murph & Mac radio show to discuss several updates as the team prepares for training camp. Click here for more information on the 5 key takeaways from Lynch listed below.

  1. Injury Updates on ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿
  2. Depth at Wide Receiver
  3. Retaining ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿
  4. Added Competition in the NFC West
  5. ﻿George Kittle﻿'s Status Heading into the 2020 Season

