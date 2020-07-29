Richard Sherman Lands at No. 28 on NFL's Top 100

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 06:20 PM

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman makes his seventh-career appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players, jumping 36 spots from his 2018 ranking to No. 28 on this year's list. NFL's rundown is counting the league's top players determined solely by players themselves.

Sherman headlined a 49ers secondary that owned a top-ranked passing defense, allowing a league-low 169.2 yards per game. Two seasons removed from an ACL injury, Sherman allowed a passer rating of just 45.3 over the entire season, including in the Super Bowl. He surrendered just 29 completions for 227 receiving yards in the regular season and led the NFL with 0.44 yards per coverage snap, according to Pro Football Focus.

Appearing in 15 games in 2019, the corner allowed only one touchdown reception on 549 coverage snaps. He notched 61 total tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown, en route to All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

According to the program, Sherman is one of two cornerbacks over the past decade that have allowed a completion rate of less than 50 percent while being targeted 250-or-more times.

Sherman adds to Fred Warner (No. 70) and Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 43) as other 49ers who have been revealed on NFL's list of Top 100 Players so far.

For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The three-day series will air Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes each night starting at 5:00 PM PT revealing players No. 100-11. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:00 PM PT, followed by NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM PT.

