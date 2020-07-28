Jimmy Garoppolo Lands at No. 43 on NFL's Top 100

In his first full season as an NFL starter, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earned his second-career appearance on the NFL's Top 100 Players, landing at No. 43 on the list.
The Top 100 Players of 2020 counts down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves. NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players during the process.
Just one year removed from an ACL injury, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to a 13-win season, an NFC West championship and a Super Bowl appearance. The quarterback started all 16 games for the first time in his career and registered single-season career-highs in attempts (476), completions (329), yards (3,978), touchdowns (27), rushes (46) and rushing yards (62) in 2019. Garoppolo surpassed Steve Young's 1994 season, where the Hall of Fame quarterback threw for 3,969 yards, accumulating the fourth-most passing yards in a single season by a quarterback in franchise history.
Garoppolo is the only quarterback in the top 5 in yards per attempt (8.4), passing touchdowns (27) and completion percentage (69.1).
"I feel like he was catching flack early in the season because not a lot was being asked of him," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said of his quarterback. "Our run game was being so productive. Our defense was so good. But we really had to rely on Jimmy to step up and make plays and he just continues to do it."
Garoppolo adds to Fred Warner, who landed at No. 70 on the NFL's list of the Top 100 players.
