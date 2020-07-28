Fred Warner Lands at No. 70 on NFL's Top 100

Making his first appearance on the yearly list, Warner has emerged as one of the better coverage linebackers in the league in his two seasons. His 78.5 coverage grade ranks 10th among qualifying linebackers, and his nine forced incompletions on 86 targets (including the playoffs) are the fourth-most of any linebacker in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also registered 14 pass breakups and two interceptions over his young NFL career.

"He makes plays. He gets the ball out," Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones said. "Whether it be interceptions, fumbles. He does it all. I really think he's one of the more underrated backers in this league."

ESPN recently asked over 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank all linebackers with Warner landing in the final spot on their list of Top 10 linebackers for the 2020 season.