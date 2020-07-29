Nick Bosa Lands at No. 17 on NFL's Top 100

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has garnered respect from his peers around the league, landing at No. 17 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 list. NFL's list counts down the league's top players determined solely by players themselves.

The success of the 49ers passing defense, in large part, was due to the performance of San Francisco's defensive line, featuring the likes of rookie sensation Nick Bosa﻿. Throughout his record-setting campaign, Bosa appeared in all 16 games in his first season in San Francisco and registered 9.0 sacks, the fourth-most by a 49ers rookie since 1982, along with 47 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He also started all three postseason games and recorded an additional 15 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble en route to earning his first Pro Bowl honor.