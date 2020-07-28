49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday exclusive rights free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley has signed his one-year tender. Moseley was tendered a one-year contract on March 5, 2020. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
The following players have been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List:
- DB D.J. Reed Jr.
- WR Deebo Samuel
The following five players have been waived:
- LB Joey Alfieri
- CB Jermaine Kelly
- S Derrick Kindred
- OL Ray Smith
- QB Broc Rutter
The following player has been waived/Non-Football Injury:
- WR Chris Finke
The following player has been waived/Non-Football Illness:
- DL Willie Henry Jr.