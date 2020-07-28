Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 01:20 PM

49ers Announce Roster Moves

sf-logo.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday exclusive rights free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley has signed his one-year tender. Moseley was tendered a one-year contract on March 5, 2020. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:

The following players have been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List:

The following five players have been waived:

  • LB Joey Alfieri
  • CB Jermaine Kelly
  • S Derrick Kindred
  • OL Ray Smith
  • QB Broc Rutter

The following player has been waived/Non-Football Injury:

  • WR Chris Finke

The following player has been waived/Non-Football Illness:

  • DL Willie Henry Jr.

