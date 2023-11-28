Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 13:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"The division crown isn't completely sewn up, but it's getting there. The 49ers have dominated the NFC West lately, winning 10 straight games against their most familiar foes. The next mantle is the NFC's No. 1 seed, with the Eagles on tap this week in Philadelphia. San Francisco has work to do to catch Philly, but winning Sunday would be a huge step in that direction. This team has completely realigned itself after the three-game losing streak, winning the past three comfortably by double digits. Nearly every hole we poked in the Niners during the skid has been answered since, headlined by Brock Purdy's reemergence and the rediscovery of the pass rush. Now they catch Philadelphia at a fascinating juncture, with the Eagles coming off an emotional seven-day span that included comeback wins over the Chiefs and Bills. Will the 49ers be the next late-game victim, or are they due to end Philly's magic run?"

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"They'll likely outplay the Eagles. Can they outscore them?"

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"Aside from struggling in an injury-prone, rain-plagued game against a great defense in Cleveland, the 49ers offense has been the most rounded and efficient group in the league. Running back Christian McCaffrey is leading the league in rushing yards (939) but quarterback Brock Purdy also leads the league in Total QBR (75.6) and completion percentage (70.2%). Defensively, the Niners struggled during their three-game losing streak but have righted the ship lately behind a pass rush that's racked up 15 sacks in the past three games after posting just 18 in the first eight. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been excellent and kicker Jake Moody has been solid aside from one significant miss against the Browns, but the kick coverage and return games have been lacking."

NFL Writer Pete Prisco