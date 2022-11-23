What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following #SFvsAZ

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on playing in Mexico City's high elevation:

"The altitude is real. I think it would take over a year to get used to that. It was brutal. Three full speed reps and you're hurting. But it does get better throughout the game and I think we did a great job of sticking with it. I think our offense looked really good wind wise so it was good, it was fun. That was one of the coolest atmospheres I've ever played in."

Bosa on the defense's performance so far this season:

"Three second half shutouts in a row is winning football. If we could keep that up, then with our offense, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

Linebacker Fred Warner on playing in Mexico City:

"It was incredible, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I can't thank the fans of Mexico enough. It was so special playing in front of them and feeding off their energy all game. It started in warmups, they're showing our faces on the screen and they're cheering for us and I'll remember this one forever. Running that flag out, it was incredible."

Tight end George Kittle on the 49ers playing complementary football:

"When our defense plays like that and our offense plays like that and Mitch Wishnowsky is punting the way he's punting, we're playing good football as a team."

Kittle on playing an international game:

"The NFL has fans worldwide and being able to perform and play in front of those fans that don't get a lot of opportunities to see NFL games live, I think it's amazing. I love playing and this is my first game out of the country, but I think every international game this year has put on a good show and I hope we keep doing it because it is so much fun. I hope that we have an opportunity to come back here because this place was amazing and I had so much fun. The altitude definitely got me a little bit, but it was a riot. The atmosphere was just so much fun."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the 49ers offensive performance in Week 11:

"We've still got a lot of work to do. We left a lot of yards and stuff out there. It just shows what kind of team we have, and us being able to get a win like this and still leaving stuff out there."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on having Christian McCaffrey in the 49ers offense:

"Having Christian out there makes it a lot tougher for defenses. How do you match up with us man-to-man versus zone? It's just a matchup nightmare for those guys. So whenever we've got playmakers like that, it always makes it tough on defenses."

Garoppolo on the key to the 49ers success in Week 11: