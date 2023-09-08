Nick Bosa Headlines 49ers League-Leading 8 Players on ESPN Top 100

The 2023 regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 10 for the San Francisco 49ers as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 1 matchup. The 49ers are entering the new season with confidence as the team retains much of the star power from the roster that propelled them to the 2023 NFC Championship Game last season.

National media outlets have great optimism for the 49ers upcoming campaign also, as ESPN ranked eight 49ers players in their predictions of the top 100 NFL players for the 2023 season, making San Francisco the most represented team on the list.

ESPN created its projections catalog by asking a panel of NFL experts to rate players based on performance expectations for the 2023 season as compared with their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on the upcoming season and predicting potential performance, rather than the players' history, career resume or positional value. Four 49ers landed in the list's top-25 players and the team's do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey made the biggest jump in ranking of all NFL players from ESPN's 2022 list.

Here's every 49ers player who landed on ESPN's list predicting the top-100 players of the 2023 season: