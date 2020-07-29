Morning Report: Roster News, Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL Top 100, John Lynch Shares Team Updates 

Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa Land on NFL's Top 100

Richard Sherman and Nick Bosa were the latest 49ers announced as part of the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. The three-day series will air Sunday, July 26 through Tuesday, July 28 with three, one-hour episodes each night starting at 5:00 PM PT revealing players No. 100-11. The top 10 players on the list will be revealed in a special two-hour edition on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:00 PM PT, followed by NFL Total Access at 7:00 PM PT.