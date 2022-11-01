Powered By

Morning Report: Top PFF Performers of Week 8

Nov 01, 2022 at 10:24 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 1st.

New and Notable

Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the Bye at 4-4 on the year and undefeated in NFC West play following their 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The victory extends San Francisco's regular season win streak over LA to eight-straight games.

Shanahan Says 'We're Good' as 49ers Head Into Bye Week

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business in Week 8 and completed the season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The team improved to 4-4 on the year, and more importantly, remained perfect in NFC West play. In his Monday afternoon conference call with the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan had no new injuries to report.

49ers Sweep Season Series vs. Rams for Fourth-Consecutive Season

The 49ers improved to 77-69-3 overall against the Rams, including a 39-34-1 record on the road.

49ers Release a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released WR Willie Snead IV.

Snead IV was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on October 29, 2022 and played in the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burford, Jackson Answer Fan Questions About Their Rookie Year and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Rookies Spencer Burford and Drake Jackson joined the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their stories and discuss their off-the-field interests

1-on-1: 49ers Rookie Offensive Linemen Visit a Haunted House

In honor of Halloween, Spencer Burford, Jason Poe and Leroy Watson took on the haunted house at Fear Overload Scream Park, presented by Toyota.

Advertising