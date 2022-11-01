Shanahan Says 'We're Good' as 49ers Head Into Bye Week 

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business in Week 8 and completed the season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The team improved to 4-4 on the year, and more importantly, remained perfect in NFC West play. In his Monday afternoon conference call with the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan had no new injuries to report.

"We met today (Monday) and reviewed all the stuff from yesterday," Shanahan said. "They're going to come in tomorrow. We're going to get in a workout, have a quick meeting and do a little bit of football stuff, nothing versus each other, just getting them moving, then we're going let them go until Monday."

For the players currently working through injuries - Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Jauan Jennings (hamstring), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Elijah Mitchell (knee) to name a few - the hope is that another week off will give them enough time to return to game action in Week 10.

"We're pretty optimistic to get a number of guys back," Shanahan said. "It's kind of tough because all those guys stay here this whole week and rehab, so that's why I didn't want to really give an update on each one. We are hoping that most of them will come back. We feel pretty good about that, but they have to have a good week rehabbing. We'll find out here when we get back on Monday."

With his team sitting at .500, the head coach also feels optimistic about the team's chances at the postseason midway through the season. The 49ers are 3-0 against divisional opponents and seven of their final nine games are at home, a place that has been favorable for San Francisco this season.