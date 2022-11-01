Shanahan Says 'We're Good' as 49ers Head Into Bye Week 

Oct 31, 2022 at 05:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business in Week 8 and completed the season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. The team improved to 4-4 on the year, and more importantly, remained perfect in NFC West play. In his Monday afternoon conference call with the media, head coach Kyle Shanahan had no new injuries to report.

"We met today (Monday) and reviewed all the stuff from yesterday," Shanahan said. "They're going to come in tomorrow. We're going to get in a workout, have a quick meeting and do a little bit of football stuff, nothing versus each other, just getting them moving, then we're going let them go until Monday."

For the players currently working through injuries - Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Kyle Juszczyk (finger), Jauan Jennings (hamstring), Dre Greenlaw (calf), Elijah Mitchell (knee) to name a few - the hope is that another week off will give them enough time to return to game action in Week 10.

"We're pretty optimistic to get a number of guys back," Shanahan said. "It's kind of tough because all those guys stay here this whole week and rehab, so that's why I didn't want to really give an update on each one. We are hoping that most of them will come back. We feel pretty good about that, but they have to have a good week rehabbing. We'll find out here when we get back on Monday."

With his team sitting at .500, the head coach also feels optimistic about the team's chances at the postseason midway through the season. The 49ers are 3-0 against divisional opponents and seven of their final nine games are at home, a place that has been favorable for San Francisco this season.

"I still feel we have a very good chance of that (making the playoffs), so we have to play good football going forward," Shanahan said. "The thing that you want most with your team is to get better as the year goes and in all three phases. We probably had our best game as a team yesterday, and I think that was real good timing for it. We need this Bye week. We need to rest up a little bit and hopefully get some guys back."

Related Content

news

Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The 49ers put together a dominant 31-14 win over the Rams on Sunday, earning several players top PFF grades in Week 8.

news

Verrett Remains a Possibility vs. Rams; McCaffrey Set to be Unleashed in LA

Following his activation from the Reserve/PUP list, Kyle Shanahan shared his outlook on cornerback Jason Verrett.

news

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates on Monday following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7

Despite suffering a loss in Week 7, several 49ers players put together notable performances against the Chiefs, earning them top PFF grades.

news

49ers-Panthers Trade Brings RB Christian McCaffrey to The Bay

The San Francisco 49ers traded a host of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to bring star running back Christian McCaffrey to The Bay.

news

George Kittle and the Evolution of 'National Tight Ends Day'

Move over, National Avocado Day. Kittle introduced the birth of National Tight Ends Day and its support from around the NFL.

news

Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back left tackle Trent Williams, saftety Jimmie Ward and defensive end Nick Bosa back to practice on Wednesday.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 6

Despite suffering a loss in Week 6, several 49ers players put together notable performances against the Falcons, earning them top PFF grades.

news

49ers Have a 'Decent Chance' of Bosa, Williams Return and More Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan shares optimistic outlook on the return of DE Nick Bosa and LT Trent Williams following the 49ers matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Charvarius Ward Leans into Veteran CB Role; Thursday Injury Updates

Following Emmanuel Moseley's injury, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward is tasked with anchoring the cornerback room and has been doing so in stride.

news

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in West Virginia and were without DE Nick Bosa and K Robbie Gould as they continue to work through injuries.

Advertising