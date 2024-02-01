Morning Report: Sports Stars Show Support for 49ers 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 1st.
New and Notable
Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️
The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions brought out plenty of celebrities and star entertainers such as Nate Smith, Luis Fonsi and JOURNEY to support the red and gold at Levi's® Stadium.
Athletes from across the professional sports world also showed love to the team around the NFC title game.
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to Super Bowl LVIII 🎊
Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history took over social media. After overcoming a 17-point deficit versus the Detroit Lions, the 49ers secured a historic NFC Championship Game victory that makes San Francisco the winningest playoff team in the NFL.
"I was just so proud of the guys," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had to really fight for it to make that happen, but we pulled it off. Couldn't be more proud of the group."
49ers Come Back from Historic Halftime Deficit; Stats and Facts From #DETvsSF
- The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2019 season. The 49ers eight trips to the Super Bowl are tied for the second-most in NFL history.
- The 49ers improved to 40-28-1 overall against the Detroit Lions, including a 2-1 record in the postseason.
George Kittle, Ambry Thomas Injury Status; 3 Updates from Shanahan Following #DETvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound following a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. After falling behind 17 points at the half, San Francisco enjoyed a productive third quarter complete with a Jake Moody field goal, fourth down stop, Brandon Aiyuk touchdown pass, forced fumble by Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown to erase the deficit heading into the fourth quarter. An Elijah Mitchell rushing touchdown and additional field goal in the final frame put the game just out of reach for Detroit, who managed just one score in the second half. This upcoming trip to Super Bowl LVIII marks the organization's second trip to the big game in a span of five seasons.
📽 What to Watch
