 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Sports Stars Show Support for 49ers 🗞️

Feb 01, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 1st.

New and Notable

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers ❤️

The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions brought out plenty of celebrities and star entertainers such as Nate Smith, Luis Fonsi and JOURNEY to support the red and gold at Levi's® Stadium.

Athletes from across the professional sports world also showed love to the team around the NFC title game.

Learn More >>>

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to Super Bowl LVIII 🎊

Celebrations of the San Francisco 49ers advancing to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history took over social media. After overcoming a 17-point deficit versus the Detroit Lions, the 49ers secured a historic NFC Championship Game victory that makes San Francisco the winningest playoff team in the NFL.

"I was just so proud of the guys," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We had to really fight for it to make that happen, but we pulled it off. Couldn't be more proud of the group."

Learn More >>>

49ers Come Back from Historic Halftime Deficit; Stats and Facts From #DETvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2019 season. The 49ers eight trips to the Super Bowl are tied for the second-most in NFL history.
  • The 49ers improved to 40-28-1 overall against the Detroit Lions, including a 2-1 record in the postseason.

Learn More >>>

George Kittle, Ambry Thomas Injury Status; 3 Updates from Shanahan Following #DETvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl bound following a 34-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. After falling behind 17 points at the half, San Francisco enjoyed a productive third quarter complete with a Jake Moody field goal, fourth down stop, Brandon Aiyuk touchdown pass, forced fumble by Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown to erase the deficit heading into the fourth quarter. An Elijah Mitchell rushing touchdown and additional field goal in the final frame put the game just out of reach for Detroit, who managed just one score in the second half. This upcoming trip to Super Bowl LVIII marks the organization's second trip to the big game in a span of five seasons.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Insider’s Perspective: 49ers Players Get Ready for the NFC Championship Game

Get a behind-the-scenes look inside the 49ers locker room before the team's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 21

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
6 / 21

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 21

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 21

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Logan Ryan
14 / 21

S Logan Ryan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
15 / 21

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
16 / 21

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
17 / 21

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Linemen
18 / 21

49ers Defensive Linemen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 21

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
20 / 21

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
21 / 21

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Inside the Locker Room: 49ers Players Celebrate NFC Championship Win 👏

View photos of the San Francisco 49ers following the team's NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
1 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 12

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
3 / 12

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Spencer Waege
4 / 12

DL Spencer Waege

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 12

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
6 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
7 / 12

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 12

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Anthony Lynn
9 / 12

LB Fred Warner, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Anthony Lynn

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray, OL Spencer Burford
10 / 12

WR Danny Gray, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, T Trent Williams
11 / 12

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 12

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 34-31 Win Over Lions  👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game vs. the Detroit Lions.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
2 / 18

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 18

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
6 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
7 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy
8 / 18

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
10 / 18

WR Jauan Jennings

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson
11 / 18

QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 18

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
14 / 18

S Talanoa Hufanga, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 18

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
16 / 18

OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 18

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
18 / 18

OL Jaylon Moore

Ben Warden/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Stats and Facts from the NFC Championship Game 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on George Kittle Following #DETvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers are Headed to the Super Bowl 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Look Back on Past Playoff Runs 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey Named PFWA's Offensive Player of the Year 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into the NFC Championship 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel Heading into #DETvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report:  49ers to Face the Lions in NFC Championship 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Ahead of Divisional Round vs. Packers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in Postseason Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on McCaffrey, Armstead 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising