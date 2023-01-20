Powered By

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Jan 20, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 20th.

New and Notable

49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The matchup will be the first time the two teams faced each other since the 2021 NFC Wild Card game where the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17.

Read More >>>

Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

Quarterback Brock Purdy has broken franchise and league records left and right in his seven appearances for the San Francisco 49ers. He's now the only rookie quarterback in the team's history to start and win a postseason game, and in the larger scope of the NFL, he's tied with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the longest streak (seven games) of throwing two-or-more passing touchdowns in a game by a first-year QB. Purdy also leads the NFL in wins (six) and passing touchdowns (14) since becoming San Francisco's starter in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read More >>>

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX

January 20, 1985

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino squared off at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX. Montana walked away with the MVP award after passing for 331 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in the 49ers 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to running back Roger Craig and connected with running back Carl Monroe for a third score. Montana also found the end zone on a six-yard run. During the matchup, San Francisco compiled a whopping 537 yards of total offense.

Read More >>>

Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers injury list was a short one coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam sustaining ankle injuries that will have both players day-to-day this week. Heading into the team's first practice with defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw as the only additional player who was a limited participant in practice.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Begin Preparations for Divisional Round Showdown vs. the Cowboys

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, presented by Mattress Firm.

K Robbie Gould
1 / 32

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 32

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 32

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 32

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Wide Receivers
7 / 32

49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
8 / 32

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV, WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 32

WR Willie Snead IV, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Wide Receivers
10 / 32

49ers Wide Receivers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
11 / 32

49ers Defensive Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
12 / 32

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
13 / 32

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 32

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
15 / 32

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 32

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
17 / 32

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 32

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 32

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
22 / 32

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 32

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
24 / 32

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
26 / 32

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 32

S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 32

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
29 / 32

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
30 / 32

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
31 / 32

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
32 / 32

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
