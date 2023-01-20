Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys

Quarterback Brock Purdy has broken franchise and league records left and right in his seven appearances for the San Francisco 49ers. He's now the only rookie quarterback in the team's history to start and win a postseason game, and in the larger scope of the NFL, he's tied with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the longest streak (seven games) of throwing two-or-more passing touchdowns in a game by a first-year QB. Purdy also leads the NFL in wins (six) and passing touchdowns (14) since becoming San Francisco's starter in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.