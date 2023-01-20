Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 20th.
New and Notable
49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪
This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The matchup will be the first time the two teams faced each other since the 2021 NFC Wild Card game where the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17.
Brock Purdy is 'Not a Rookie Anymore' as 49ers Gear Up for the Cowboys
Quarterback Brock Purdy has broken franchise and league records left and right in his seven appearances for the San Francisco 49ers. He's now the only rookie quarterback in the team's history to start and win a postseason game, and in the larger scope of the NFL, he's tied with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the longest streak (seven games) of throwing two-or-more passing touchdowns in a game by a first-year QB. Purdy also leads the NFL in wins (six) and passing touchdowns (14) since becoming San Francisco's starter in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX
January 20, 1985
On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.
Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino squared off at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX. Montana walked away with the MVP award after passing for 331 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in the 49ers 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to running back Roger Craig and connected with running back Carl Monroe for a third score. Montana also found the end zone on a six-yard run. During the matchup, San Francisco compiled a whopping 537 yards of total offense.
Jauan Jennings, Samson Ebukam Limited as 49ers Prep for the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers injury list was a short one coming out of Super Wild Card Weekend with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam sustaining ankle injuries that will have both players day-to-day this week. Heading into the team's first practice with defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw as the only additional player who was a limited participant in practice.
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, presented by Mattress Firm.