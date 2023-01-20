This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX

Jan 20, 2023 at 01:00 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by Joe Hession & Briana McDonald

January 20, 1985

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl XIX.

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino squared off at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX. Montana walked away with the MVP award after passing for 331 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in the 49ers 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to running back Roger Craig and connected with running back Carl Monroe for a third score. Montana also found the end zone on a six-yard run. During the matchup, San Francisco compiled a whopping 537 yards of total offense.

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38 - Dolphins 16

View the best photos and moments from the San Francisco 49ers second Super Bowl victory.

No Title
1 / 41
No Title
2 / 41
No Title
3 / 41
No Title
4 / 41
No Title
5 / 41
No Title
6 / 41
No Title
7 / 41
No Title
8 / 41
No Title
9 / 41
No Title
10 / 41
No Title
11 / 41
No Title
12 / 41
No Title
13 / 41
No Title
14 / 41
No Title
15 / 41
No Title
16 / 41
No Title
17 / 41
No Title
18 / 41
No Title
19 / 41
No Title
20 / 41
No Title
21 / 41
No Title
22 / 41
Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38 Dolphins 16
23 / 41
No Title
24 / 41
No Title
25 / 41
No Title
26 / 41
Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38 Dolphins 16
27 / 41
No Title
28 / 41
No Title
29 / 41
No Title
30 / 41
No Title
31 / 41
No Title
32 / 41
No Title
33 / 41
No Title
34 / 41
No Title
35 / 41
No Title
36 / 41
No Title
37 / 41
No Title
38 / 41
No Title
39 / 41
No Title
40 / 41
No Title
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Cowboys vs. 49ers Divisional Round

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Seahawks vs. 49ers Wild Card Weekend

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 18

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Raiders Week 17

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Commanders vs. 49ers Week 16

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium®.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 15

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Buccaneers vs. 49ers Week 14

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium®.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 13

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium®.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Saints vs. 49ers Week 12

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium®.

news

This Day in The Bay: Spurrier's Best Game as 49ers Quarterback

On this day, Steve Spurrier had his most prolific day as a San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

news

This Day in The Bay: 49ers Win in Overtime vs. Carolina Panthers

On this day, the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 25-22 overtime victory at Carolina against the Panthers.

Advertising