This Day in The Bay: 49ers Defeat Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX

January 20, 1985

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Dan Marino squared off at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX. Montana walked away with the MVP award after passing for 331 yards and accounting for four touchdowns in the 49ers 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to running back Roger Craig and connected with running back Carl Monroe for a third score. Montana also found the end zone on a six-yard run. During the matchup, San Francisco compiled a whopping 537 yards of total offense.