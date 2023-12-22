Powered By

Morning Report: Scouting Report on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 🗞️

Dec 22, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 22nd.

New and Notable

Armstead, Hargrave Sit Out First Practice as 49ers Open Up Ravens Week

The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed an extra day off coming out of their Week 15 win and officially kicked off their adjusted practice schedule on Thursday in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Of the nine injured players head coach Kyle Shanahan named in his Monday conference call, just two were able to rejoin the team for Thursday's workout, offensive lineman Spencer Burford and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. Burford was working through a knee injury and was inactive versus the Arizona Cardinals while Lenoir suffered a rib contusion in the second half of Sunday's game.

49ers Promote RB to the Active Roster, Sign DL to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed DL Taylor Stallworth to the team's practice squad.

Using His Voice for Good: How Oren Burks is Inspiring Change in The Bay

Since Oren Burks joined the team during the 2022 free agency period, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker has committed to making a lasting impact on the Bay Area.

"There's a sense of pride that comes from living in the Bay Area," Burks said. "I'm from Virginia, the opposite side of the country, but anytime you meet someone from The Bay, they're proud to represent. There's so much culture and energy around here, it's just a sense of pride that they have. In turn, being here with the 49ers, I have a sense of pride in the Bay Area too. I think it's contagious, an energy that just flows."

Ways to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 16)

It's a Christmas Day showdown at Levi's® Stadium as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The Week 16 matchup is set to kick off at 5:15 pm PT on Monday, December 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

49ers Players Join Local High School Students for a Cultural Tour of Black-Owned Restaurants

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, San Francisco 49ers players joined high school students from local social justice non-profits for a Cultural Tour of Bay Area Black-owned small businesses presented by United Airlines.

Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league. The 49ers dedication to the Inspire Change campaign exemplifies their commitment to using their influence to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Invasion Presented by Zenni Eyewear in Arizona

The 49ers Faithful gathered in Glendale, Arizona to meet with other 49ers fans, receive giveaways, raffles and more.

49ers Host 2023 Kids Club Holiday Party at Levi’s® Stadium

The 49ers celebrated the holiday season by inviting Bay Area families to the 49ers Museum for cookie decorating, crafts and meet and greets with Santa, Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam.

49ers Players Explore Black-Owned Bay Area Small Businesses

49ers players embarked on an Inspire Change Cultural Tour presented by United Airlines at the San Jose African American Community Service Agency to explore Black-owned Bay Area small businesses.

