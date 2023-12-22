Morning Report: Scouting Report on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 🗞️

Using His Voice for Good: How Oren Burks is Inspiring Change in The Bay

"There's a sense of pride that comes from living in the Bay Area," Burks said. "I'm from Virginia, the opposite side of the country, but anytime you meet someone from The Bay, they're proud to represent. There's so much culture and energy around here, it's just a sense of pride that they have. In turn, being here with the 49ers, I have a sense of pride in the Bay Area too. I think it's contagious, an energy that just flows."