Shanahan Examines the 49ers Run Defense; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsAZ

After allowing 234 yards on the ground to the Cardinals, Shanahan closely examined the team's run defense.

The 49ers uncharacteristically gave up 234 yards on the ground to the Cardinals after holding 10 of their previous 13 opponents this season to under 100 rushing yards per game. San Francisco was without two of its starting interior defensive linemen in Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave and also had Kalia Davis exit the game early, and their absence was felt out on the field. Run defense will be a big point of emphasis as the 49ers prepare for the Baltimore Ravens and their high-powered rushing attack on Christmas Day.

"All the factors went into it," Shanahan said. "One, having those guys out. Two, the amount of plays they got, especially in the first half. Losing Kalia during the game, which really got those guys tired out towards the end, especially when they stayed on the field during a couple third downs in those last couple drives.

"I thought the biggest thing was the missed tackles. They bounced off a couple, and then, mainly our tracking angles on a number of plays... Usually when you give up that yardage, you're expecting a lot of schematic busts, especially with a running quarterback, so I thought that didn't hurt us as bad as you'd expect. We have to clean up all those tackles and try to get our depth back too."

The 49ers injury list had new names added to it following Sunday's contest: