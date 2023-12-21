49ers Promote RB to the Active Roster, Sign DL to the Practice Squad

Stallworth (6-2, 305) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2018. Throughout his six-year career, he has appeared in 58 games (two starts) with the Saints (2018-19), Indianapolis Colts (2020-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), Houston Texans (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2023) and registered 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. In 2023, he spent time with the Texans and Carolina Panthers practice squads before being signed to the Titans practice squad. He appeared in one game with the Titans and was released by the team on November 14.