49ers Players Join Local High School Students for a Cultural Tour of Black-Owned Restaurants

Dec 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

DL Clelin Ferrell
Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, San Francisco 49ers players joined high school students from local social justice non-profits for a Cultural Tour of Bay Area Black-owned small businesses presented by United Airlines.

Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league. The 49ers dedication to the Inspire Change campaign exemplifies their commitment to using their influence to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.

The local non-profits represented at the 49ers Cultural Tour, the San Jose African American Community Service Agency (AACSA), RYSE Center and Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT), are all San Francisco 49ers social justice grant partners. Together, the students and players enjoyed cuisines from five local Black-owned restaurants and were given Cultural Tour "passports" to guide them on their food journeys. As the attendees stopped at each small business, they received a stamp for sampling the food and learning about the background of the company.

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
Kym Fortino/49ers

"It's really awesome because we get to show people who look like them what's possible," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. "A lot of times, kids growing up in these neighborhoods don't get to see positive examples of people who are successful and that look like them since there's not that many Black-owned businesses. Youth seeing their success can spark their interest and also give them hope of what reality can look like for them in the future."

The Bay Area Black-owned small businesses featured in the 49ers Cultural Tour were The Vegan Hood Chefs from San Francisco, Jackie’s Place, The Giving Pies, Island Taste and Nirvana Soul from San Jose. The players and students tried a variety of cuisines from cajun, Caribbean and soul food and tasted sweet treats like pies and lattes.

"We had some great food," linebacker Oren Burks said. "Great coffee, different desserts, treats and everything. I'll definitely be taking some home, for sure. It's so cool to see how everybody's poured into this."

Following the food tour, the group heard from representatives of the African American Community Service Agency who shared a lesson on the Bay Area's African American history.

With full plates and engaging conversations around social justice, the 49ers players, local high schoolers and small businesses celebrated the Black culture of the Bay Area.

Related Links

49ers Players Explore Black-Owned Bay Area Small Businesses

49ers players embarked on an Inspire Change Cultural Tour presented by United Airlines at the San Jose African American Community Service Agency to explore Black-owned Bay Area small businesses.

DL T.Y. McGill
1 / 33

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
2 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
4 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
5 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
7 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
8 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
9 / 33

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
10 / 33

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
11 / 33

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
12 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
14 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
15 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
16 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
17 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 33

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
19 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
20 / 33

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
21 / 33

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
22 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
23 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Jordan Mason
24 / 33

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
25 / 33

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
26 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
27 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning, S George Odum
28 / 33

OL Ilm Manning, S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
29 / 33

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
30 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
31 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
32 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
33 / 33

49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Connect with the Local Incarcerated Community in Inspire Change Campaign 

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, San Francisco 49ers players engaged with their local incarcerated community by visiting San Quentin State Prison and hosting social justice conversations at Levi's® Stadium.
news

49ers Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual 'Hope for the Holidays' Event 🎁

San Francisco 49ers players distributed food, gifts and moments of joy to families in need at the team's Hope for the Holidays event presented by U.S. Bank.
news

Deebo Samuel Surprises Students with Sneakers and Unforgettable 49ers Memories

Deebo Samuel surprised SPAAT student-athletes with a shopping spree, new sneakers and a trip to the sidelines for the 49ers Week 14 contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share How Arik Armstead Has Impacted Their Lives

Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Chase Young and more San Francisco 49ers players shared how Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead has inspired their lives on and off the field.
news

Arik Armstead's Incredible Community Impact By the Numbers ❤️

Take a look at San Francisco 49ers 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead's incredible impact in his local community by the numbers.
news

Arik Armstead Named 49ers 2023 Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The 49ers announced DL Arik Armstead as their 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide, marking his fourth-consecutive nomination.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Share the Stories Behind Their Cleats

San Francisco 49ers shared the heartfelt stories behind their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
news

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.
news

49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players visited CityTeam to serve warm meals and provide a memorable Thanksgiving experience for those facing homelessness.
news

49ers Welcome Military Families for a Salute to Service Practice Visit

The San Francisco  49ers hosted military families and active-duty service members at the SAP Performance Facility for a behind-the-scenes practice visit experience presented by U.S. Bank.
news

49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is honored for demonstrating a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community.
Advertising