49ers Players Join Local High School Students for a Cultural Tour of Black-Owned Restaurants

"It's really awesome because we get to show people who look like them what's possible," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. "A lot of times, kids growing up in these neighborhoods don't get to see positive examples of people who are successful and that look like them since there's not that many Black-owned businesses. Youth seeing their success can spark their interest and also give them hope of what reality can look like for them in the future."

The Bay Area Black-owned small businesses featured in the 49ers Cultural Tour were The Vegan Hood Chefs from San Francisco, Jackie’s Place, The Giving Pies, Island Taste and Nirvana Soul from San Jose. The players and students tried a variety of cuisines from cajun, Caribbean and soul food and tasted sweet treats like pies and lattes.

"We had some great food," linebacker Oren Burks said. "Great coffee, different desserts, treats and everything. I'll definitely be taking some home, for sure. It's so cool to see how everybody's poured into this."

Following the food tour, the group heard from representatives of the African American Community Service Agency who shared a lesson on the Bay Area's African American history.