49ers Connect with the Local Incarcerated Community in Inspire Change Campaign 

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals affected by the prison system within their local community. Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league.

The 49ers dedication to the Inspire Change campaign exemplifies their commitment to using their influence to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.

Earlier in the season, the 49ers hosted a discussion at Levi's® Stadium with 10 formerly detained men from San Quentin and Pelican Bay State Prison. Led by the team's chaplain, Pastor Earl Smith, the conversation delved into life issues, offering players and staff valuable insights into the challenges faced by those who have been through the justice system.

This unique initiative allowed for an exchange of perspectives, with players sharing their own life experiences and seeking ways to leverage their platforms for supporting individuals affected by the justice system.