Ways to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 16)

Dec 21, 2023 at 01:00 PM

It's a Christmas Day showdown at Levi's® Stadium as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The Week 16 matchup is set to kick off at 5:15 pm PT on Monday, December 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: ESPN

  • Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.

Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 7

Series Record: Ravens lead the series 5-2

49ers Home Record vs. Ravens: 49ers lead the series 2-1

First Meeting: November 17, 1996 - 49ers won 38-20

Last Meeting: December 1, 2019 - Ravens won 20-17

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains:

Baltimore Ravens

Head Coach: John Harbaugh

Players to Watch:

