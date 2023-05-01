Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 1st.
New and Notable
Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft according to plan, making six selections in Rounds 5, 6 and 7. The first three picks from Saturday came on the defensive side of the ball with the team adding cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and linebacker Dee Winters. The final three selections, all of which came in the seventh round, included tight end Brayden Willis, wide receiver Ronnie Bell and linebacker Jalen Graham.
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch called the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft "a really good day" after adding a grand total of nine players to help fill needs and add depth at several positions on the roster.
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers added nine new players to their roster.
Take a look at how 49ers players, universities around the country, NFL media and more reacted to the 49ers 2023 draft picks
49ers Select CB Darrell Luter Jr. with the No. 155 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. from South Alabama.
Per Luter Jr.'s draft and combine prospect profile, the cornerback garnered first-team All-Sun Belt Conference accolades after leading the Jaguars with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups including 21 tackles (two for a loss) in 10 starts during the 2021 season.
49ers Select DL Robert Beal Jr. with the No. 173 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. from the University of Georgia.
Beal Jr. played in all 15 games as a Bulldog, starting in eight during the 2022 season.
Learn More >>
49ers Select LB Dee Winters with the No. 216 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected linebacker Dee Winters from Texas Christian University.
Winters appeared in 48 games over his collegiate career, totaling 246 tackles (33.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one interception returned for a touchdown).
49ers Select TE Brayden Willis with the No. 247 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's seventh pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected tight end Brayden Willis from the University of Oklahoma.
Willis appeared in 58 games over his collegiate career, totaling 75 receptions for 998 yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 13.3 yards per reception.
49ers Select WR Ronnie Bell with the No. 253 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Ronnie Bell from the University of Michigan.
Bell appeared in 47 games over his collegiate career, totaling 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns
49ers Select LB Jalen Graham with the No. 255 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
With San Francisco's final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected linebacker Jalen Graham from Purdue University.
During Graham's collegiate career, he played in 36 games, starting 35 of them. The linebacker recorded a pair of defensive touchdowns, one from a fumble recovery in 2020 and a pick-six in 2021.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.