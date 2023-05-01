Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

New and Notable

Four Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft according to plan, making six selections in Rounds 5, 6 and 7. The first three picks from Saturday came on the defensive side of the ball with the team adding cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and linebacker Dee Winters. The final three selections, all of which came in the seventh round, included tight end Brayden Willis, wide receiver Ronnie Bell and linebacker Jalen Graham.