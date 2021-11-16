Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 16.
New and Notable
49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams
Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the San Francisco 49ers so far through the 2021 season. San Francisco played a clean game while leading the contest wire-to-wire in the decisive, 31-10, victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers have now won five-straight contests against the Rams, who entered Monday night sitting atop the division alongside the Arizona Cardinals.
Monday night's win marked the 49ers first win at Levi's® Stadium since Oct. 18, 2020, which also came against the Rams. Here are several notes from each side of the ball coming out of the primetime divisional win.
- Lack of takeaways have been a point of emphasis for San Francisco, totaling just five across eight games. On Monday, San Francisco totaled two in the first half, both coming from safety Jimmie Ward
- The 49ers posted 335 yards of offense and 156 yards rushing while dominating the time of possession 39:03 to Los Angeles' 20:57
- One of the highlights of the night came on a special teams play. On 4th-and-8 and an opportunity to cut the 49ers lead, a trick play on a pass from kicker Johnny Hekker to tight end Kendall Blanton was blown up on a tackle by D.J. Jones
- Jaylon Moore left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return
NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams
Deebo Samuel shined under the primetime lights of "Monday Night Football." The wide receiver was dominant on the day, hauling in all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown while also adding five carries for 36 yards and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards. One of his most impressive plays of the night came on a 4th-and-6 as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with the wideout, who weaved through traffic to take the ball 40 yards for the score.
Davante Adams, Coradelle Patterson, Joe Mixon and a number of other players and pundits from around the league took notice of Samuel's performance.
Read More >>>
Talanoa Hufanga Embraces Bay Area Culture and 49ers Philosophy
There are two distinctive celebrations the Faithful can look forward to on game days coming from San Francisco's rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga.
A resident of Northern California for just seven months, Hufanga quickly embraced the culture of his hometown team. His captivating personality is often shown through his dance moves, adopting the popular Bay Area hip hop move, the smeeze.
"I try to emphasize this culture and what it is about, just try to make the most of it," Hufanga said. "So I love this, and I hope I'm here for a long time."
Read More >>>
Tech Tuesday powered by Cisco
Did you know that there is more than 400 miles of network cabling inside of Levi's® Stadium? A fast, secure, reliable Cisco network keeps fans connected during game days and ensures that facility services can run seamlessly across all facets of the venue, from concessions to ticketing and more.
In the Community
49ers players visited the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Federal Airfield to present a framed Faithful Flag signed by coaches and players to Colonel Waldman and were guided on a tour of the base's helicopters, planes and pararescue facilities.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
October 29, 2012
Quarterback Alex Smith fired 19 passes, completed 18 of them and had one dropped. If not for the drop, Smith would have had a perfect Monday night. He completed 94.7 percent of his throws against the Arizona Cardinals, the most efficient pass completion effort in 49ers history as San Francisco rolled to a 24-3 victory.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.