Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel shined under the primetime lights of "Monday Night Football." The wide receiver was dominant on the day, hauling in all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown while also adding five carries for 36 yards and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards. One of his most impressive plays of the night came on a 4th-and-6 as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with the wideout, who weaved through traffic to take the ball 40 yards for the score.