Talanoa Hufanga Embraces Bay Area Culture and 49ers Philosophy

San Francisco selected Hufanga in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. As the 180th pick, the rookie has made his way through the 49ers defensive depth chart, from playing on special teams to getting his first-career start against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

"Love him at safety (and he) hits like a linebacker," head coach Kyle Shanahan said during the 2021 draft. "His mentality — he's an old school badass as we say."

Hufanga recorded five tackles in the team's win over the Bears, and injuries have kept him in a starting role since. Teammates and coaching staff have recognized the impact the rookie has made in limited work on defense. And it's hard for them to not acknowledge the potential he has going forward.

"He was great. He was everything we asked for and some," veteran cornerback Josh Norman said of Hufanga's early performance. "He wasn't scared of the moment. He actually grabbed that moment by the horns, and he ran with it. He's just going to continue to keep improving, and a guy like that, he only can get better. I mean, he's a rookie, for crying out loud. He played like a vet."