49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams

San Francisco's defense held Los Angeles to just 10 points on the day, 278 yards of net offense, 54 yards rushing and 16 first downs, all season lows.

Stafford finished his day completing 26-of-41 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 67.4 passer rating.

In his debut with the Rams, Beckham Jr. caught two of his three targets for 18 yards.

Offensive Highlights

The 49ers opened the game off of Ward's turnover, putting together a 93-yard drive that was capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle﻿, his second in back-to-back weeks. The unit followed up with a 93-yard drive that resulted in an 8-yard Deebo Samuel rushing score.

"It's pretty tough to go out there and play 18 plays straight, especially when the majority are running plays," left tackle Trent Williams said. "But if you want to establish any type of dominance, especially in the trenches, I think it is necessary. You've got to run the ball. You've got to make your opponents respect you."

San Francisco's first punt of the day didn't come until the third quarter after converting on a perfect 5-of-5 third down conversions. The team finished the day completing 8 of their 14 third down attempts.

The 49ers posted 335 yards of offense and 156 yards rushing while dominating the time of possession 39:03 to Los Angeles' 20:57.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished his day completing 15-of-19 passes for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers for a 141.7 quarterback rating, a season-high.

Elijah Mitchell led San Francisco's backfield with 91 yards on 27 carries. Jeff Wilson Jr. saw 10 carries for 28 yards in his first look at snaps since returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list in Week 9.