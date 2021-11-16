NFL Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Primetime Outing vs. Rams

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ shined under the primetime lights of "Monday Night Football." The wide receiver was dominant on the day, hauling in all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown while also adding five carries for 36 yards and another score for a grand total of 133 all-purpose yards. One of his most impressive plays of the night came on a 4th-and-6 as quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ connected with the wideout, who weaved through traffic to take the ball 40 yards for the score.