Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

'Some Good, Some Bad' in Trey Lance's Week 4 Outing vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance saw his biggest share of snaps of the season on Sunday in the 49ers Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the divisional match, Lance had appeared in just two games and totaled seven snaps across those outings.
His number was called in the second half against Seattle in relief of starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo played through a calf injury in the first half of the contest as head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the quarterback was stepped on during a play, which altered his ability to push off his leg.
Deebo Samuel Notches Third-Straight 100-yard Game vs. Seahawks
San Francisco's wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been on a roll to open his third season in the NFL. Heading into Week 4, Samuel was second in the league in receiving yards, and through the afternoon's slate of games, appears to remain among the top leading receivers in the NFL.
Per Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus, 49ers quarterbacks have a 130.1 passer rating when targeting the wideout this season. His 274 total yards after catch this season ranks first in the NFL entering Sunday Night Football, per Next Gen Stats.
What Went Wrong in 49ers Week 4 Loss to Seahawks
If you look at the stat sheet, the 49ers appeared to have dominated their Week 4 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers posted a season-high 457 total net yards to Seattle's 234, ran 72 offensive plays (Seattle - 54), averaged 6.3 yards per play (Seattle – 4.3) and led the time of possession in the contest (31:40 to Seattle's 28:20). But mistakes were ultimately what cost San Francisco in the 28-21 loss.
- Hot Start, Faulty Finish
- Losing the Turnover Battle
- Defense Held Strong, Couldn't Close Out Contest
- Penalties
- Injury Woes
49ers Adapt Gameplan as Injuries Arise vs. Seahawks
One of the most notable injuries on Sunday was the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury. Per Kyle Shanahan, the quarterback tried to play through the injury, but struggled to push off of his back leg. Trey Lance stepped in for Garoppolo in the second half and finished the day 9-of-18 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 41 yards on seven carries, including a successful two-point conversion.
Mitch Wishnowsky served as the 49ers kicker and punter against the Seattle Seahawks with only a moment's notice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was told right before pregame warmups that kicker Robbie Gould had sustained a groin injury. Gould did not play in Sunday's contest against the Seahawks and continues to sit with a questionable status. Wishnowsky missed his lone field goal try and was 1-2 in PATs.
After playing every snap through the 49ers first three games in 2021, left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury. Rookie Jaylon Moore subbed in for Williams. Following the contest, Shanahan stated that he was "concerned" about the status of Williams' injury. It will be something worth monitoring in the coming days.
Deebo Samuel Honors Late Tommy 'Tiny' Lister With Gameday Entrance
Rolling into action, Deebo Samuel cruised on two wheels just hours before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks.
For his IG-worthy entrance, Samuel was dressed in a flannel that featured an art piece on his back of the late Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who played the iconic Deebo character in the 1995 movie Friday. To top it off, Samuel accessorized with a red Los Angeles Dodgers hat, including an embroidering of the name "Lil Tiny," a fitting tribute to Lister who grew up in Compton, California.
Samuel's father, Galen, gave him the nickname "Deebo" after the notorious bully because he always took things away from people as a toddler. But that's not his only nickname – In high school, his stepmother, Precious Martin, also named Samuel "Sweet Feet" due to his speed.
What the Team Had to Say
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's Assessment of Trey Lance's Performance
Some good, some bad. He got thrown in not expecting to get in and I thought he ran the ball well, he hit some passes, obviously missed some passes. Was in a tough situation there when we were down two scores. Did a good job moving the chains a couple of times with his legs, but it looked like a typical first game.
49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on His Calf Injury
Happened in the first series. I don't know. I don't know exactly what happened. Tweaked the calf. It hurt initially. I thought I'd keep trying, keep trying to go and it just kept getting worse and worse, traveling down to the Achilles a little bit. But we'll get more information tomorrow with an MRI and everything. Hoping for the best right now.
49ers Quarterback Trey Lance on His Mindset Heading into the Second Half
I stay ready for whenever my name is called. I try to be as ready as possible and prepare that way during the week to be as ready as I possibly can. So I obviously felt confidence in myself, my teammates, how well the defense had been playing and how well the offense had been moving the ball. I felt really good about the situation we were going in to.
