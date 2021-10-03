Deebo Samuel Notches Third-Straight 100-yard Game vs. Seahawks

San Francisco's wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been on a roll to open his third season in the NFL. Heading into Week 4, Samuel was second in the league in receiving yards, and through the afternoon's slate of games, appears to remain among the top leading receivers in the NFL.

Coming off the heels of the 49ers Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel caught eight receptions from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for a total of 156 yards and two touchdowns. His first score came on a toss from Lance where Seattle defenders left the receiver wide open for a 76-yard touchdown. The second was an 8-yard reception from the rookie quarterback where he muscled his way into the end zone for the score.