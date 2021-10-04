49ers Adapt Gameplan as Injuries Arise vs. Seahawks

Oct 03, 2021 at 08:15 PM
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

One of the most notable injuries on Sunday was the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ to a calf injury. Per Kyle Shanahan, the quarterback tried to play through the injury, but struggled to push off of his back leg. Trey Lance stepped in for Garoppolo in the second half and finished the day 9-of-18 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 41 yards on seven carries, including a successful two-point conversion.

Per Garoppolo, he doesn't believe his injury is deemed "anything serious," as he is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to learn the extent of his injury. Kyle Shanahan is hopeful the quarterback will be on hand for the Week 5 divisional matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I could feel it tightening up and everything," Garoppolo said. "Thought I could get it out. I tried to for the first half, but it's just tough, man."

Mitch Wishnowsky served as the 49ers kicker and punter against the Seattle Seahawks with only a moment's notice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was told right before pregame warmups that kicker Robbie Gould had sustained a groin injury. Gould did not play in Sunday's contest against the Seahawks and continues to sit with a questionable status. Wishnowsky missed his lone field goal try and was 1-2 in PATs.

After playing every snap through the 49ers first three games in 2021, left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury. Rookie Jaylon Moore subbed in for Williams. Following the contest, Shanahan stated that he was "concerned" about the status of Williams' injury. It will be something worth monitoring in the coming days.

Alex Mack (hand) and Arden Key (head) left Sunday's game momentarily, but returned after clearing protocol.

