What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 4

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll's Opening Statement

This was a really good game for us today. We were really challenged and we started so poorly, both sides of the ball, and then it took us some time to get going, and what happened today was really important for us. We just talked about how we were going to keep hanging no matter what happened, we were going to keep hanging, keep hanging, and it didn't matter what the game felt like, it looked like, and we needed every bit of it before it was over. And so, the span in the middle of the game when the offense went four out of five drives and the defense went eight straight drives without giving them a point, that's where we gained control for us and turned around and fortunately, we were able to take advantage of that. So, it's always fun to come down here too and play, we're not in San Francisco, but they still call it San Francisco, so it's always fun to get that done too.