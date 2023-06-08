Powered By

Morning Report: Quick Hits From the 49ers Minicamp

Jun 08, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 8th.

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several veterans including All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all addressed the media before leaving for their break.

Here are six takeaways from veteran minicamp:

Deebo Samuel Season Review and More Takeaways From Vet Minicamp | 1st & 10

Sharing progress updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery, discussing the return of veteran players such as defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams and evaluating wide receiver Deebo Samuel's mindset and goals for the 2023 season.

49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.

Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

What to Watch

2023 State of the Franchise

49ers players, coaches, and front office joined the Faithful at Levi's Stadium for the 2023 State of the Franchise.

LB Fred Warner, FB Kyle Juszczyk, OL Jake Brendel
49ers Players Continue Work During Phase 3 of the Offseason Program

Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 3 of the offseason program.

LB Fred Warner
