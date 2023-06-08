Morning Report: Quick Hits From the 49ers Minicamp

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp
Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several veterans including All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all addressed the media before leaving for their break.
Here are six takeaways from veteran minicamp:
49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.
Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
What to Watch
