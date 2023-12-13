Powered By

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Week 15 🗞️

Dec 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 13th.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team in the League

The San Francisco 49ers put themselves in a good position for success following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with a Green Bay Packers loss on "Monday Night Football," the red and gold have officially clinched a playoff berth. It should come as no surprise that the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason remains on top of the NFL power rankings for a second-straight week.

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

After a two-touchdown, 139-yard Thanksgiving night performance, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey penned his name in the NFL history books.

In the 49ers Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, McCaffrey became the second player in league history with at least 16 scrimmage touchdowns in a season with two different teams, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

49ers Clinch Playoff Spot Following Win Over Seahawks and Green Bay Loss

The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the postseason with their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and a 24-22 New York Giants win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." This upcoming trip to the playoffs marks the fourth time San Francisco will be playing past the regular season during head coach Kyle Shanahan's seven-year tenure. The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) and went on to play in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.

Deebo Samuel Surprises Students with Sneakers and Unforgettable 49ers Memories

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's commitment to making a positive impact extends far beyond the football field. His support for the Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign not only brought national recognition to the local nonprofit, but also contributed as a great fundraiser through fan donations and cleat auctions.

Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers control their own destiny following their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win extends the 49ers lead in the NFC West race and positions them at the top of the conference in conjunction with the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." With four games left in the regular season, the competition between the top contenders is as tight as ever with the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles each boasting matching 10-3 records.

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Filled Levis® Stadium with High Energy for #SEAvsSF 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Faithful
1 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 25

TE George Kittle

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 25

49ers Faithful

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 25

49ers Faithful

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Singer Britney Holmes
12 / 25

Singer Britney Holmes

Gerome Wright/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 25

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 25

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 25

TE George Kittle

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 25

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 25

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
4 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
5 / 46

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
9 / 46

CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 46

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
13 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
15 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 46

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
20 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
21 / 46

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 46

OL Aaron Banks, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 46

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
28 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
33 / 46

K Jake Moody

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Chris Conley
34 / 46

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
35 / 46

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
36 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
37 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
38 / 46

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings
39 / 46

WR Chris Conley, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
40 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas
41 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner
42 / 46

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 46

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
44 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
46 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
