Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Week 15 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 13th.
New and Notable
Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team in the League
The San Francisco 49ers put themselves in a good position for success following their 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and with a Green Bay Packers loss on "Monday Night Football," the red and gold have officially clinched a playoff berth. It should come as no surprise that the first team to punch their ticket to the postseason remains on top of the NFL power rankings for a second-straight week.
Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌
After a two-touchdown, 139-yard Thanksgiving night performance, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey penned his name in the NFL history books.
In the 49ers Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, McCaffrey became the second player in league history with at least 16 scrimmage touchdowns in a season with two different teams, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
49ers Clinch Playoff Spot Following Win Over Seahawks and Green Bay Loss
The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the postseason with their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and a 24-22 New York Giants win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." This upcoming trip to the playoffs marks the fourth time San Francisco will be playing past the regular season during head coach Kyle Shanahan's seven-year tenure. The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) and went on to play in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.
Deebo Samuel Surprises Students with Sneakers and Unforgettable 49ers Memories
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's commitment to making a positive impact extends far beyond the football field. His support for the Student Program for Academic & Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign not only brought national recognition to the local nonprofit, but also contributed as a great fundraiser through fan donations and cleat auctions.
Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers control their own destiny following their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win extends the 49ers lead in the NFC West race and positions them at the top of the conference in conjunction with the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." With four games left in the regular season, the competition between the top contenders is as tight as ever with the 49ers, Cowboys and Eagles each boasting matching 10-3 records.
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.