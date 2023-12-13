Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Week 15 🗞️

49ers Clinch Playoff Spot Following Win Over Seahawks and Green Bay Loss

The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the postseason with their 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and a 24-22 New York Giants win over the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football." This upcoming trip to the playoffs marks the fourth time San Francisco will be playing past the regular season during head coach Kyle Shanahan's seven-year tenure. The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) and went on to play in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.