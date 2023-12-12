Hargrave, Ward Avoid Long-Term Injury; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SEAvsSF

Shanahan spoke to the approach the 49ers are taking with CB Jason Verrett, who was signed to the practice squad Monday afternoon.

The 49ers made things official with a familiar face, signing veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to the practice squad. He returns to The Bay area after a brief stint on the Houston Texans practice squad earlier in the year.

The former 2014 first-round pick first signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019 and appeared in 15 games over the course of the last four seasons. He recorded 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in a red and gold uniform. Verrett has worked through back-to-back season-ending injuries, tearing his ACL at the start of the 2021 season and then suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the fall of 2022. He returns to the 49ers as the team navigates several recent injuries to the secondary.

"Right now, just coming in, being on the practice squad, showing us where he's at and being a part of our team that way," Shanahan responded when asked about expectations for Verrett. "When you're on the practice squad, you're only a couple plays away from possibly being a starter and being out there on gameday. He's going to try and show us he's ready for that moment and give us some depth there once we get a chance to see him."

The 49ers injury list had new names added to it following Sunday's contest: