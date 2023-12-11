Feliciano, Aiyuk and Brown Emerge as Top PFF Performers from #SEAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers completed the sweep of the Seattle Seahawks with a 28-16 victory in Week 14. With the win, the 49ers extend their win streak over their longtime NFC West rival to five-consecutive games and improved to 4-0 in division play this season. If San Francisco can secure one more win over an NFC West opponent in 2023 (Week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals or Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams), they can wrap up the division crown for a second-straight year.
At the conference level, the 49ers did their part to position themselves well in the NFC race, and with the Dallas Cowboys taking down the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," the 49ers have moved up to the No. 1 seed. With four games left in the regular season slate, it's going to be race to the finish for all of the top contenders in the NFC.
Before we turn the page on Week 14, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 14:
Top Offensive Performers: OL Jon Feliciano and WR Brandon Aiyuk
The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers in Week 14, coming away with a 91.4 overall grade for his 54 snaps at right guard. Feliciano was stepping in for sophomore offensive lineman Spencer Burford, who is currently working through a knee injury he sustained in Week 13. Feliciano's 91.4 overall grade marks his highest single-week grade for the entirety of the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, Aiyuk finished as the second-highest graded offensive performer earning a 90.0 overall grade for his six catches for 126 yards against Seattle. The fourth-year wide receiver entered Sunday's contest 73 yards shy of the 1,000-receiving yards mark and surpassed it by 53 yards. By reaching the 1,000-receiving yards mark in back-to-back seasons, Aiyuk became the first 49ers wideout to accomplish the feat since Anquan Boldin in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Top Defensive Performer: S Ji'Ayir Brown
The defensive spotlight belongs to the rookie safety, who recorded an 88.3 mark in his third-career start for the 49ers. He was the highest-graded defensive performer for San Francisco, playing 59 snaps in Week 14. Brown has been asked to step in for All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"49ers rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown has continued to make splash plays now serving as a full-time starter, picking off Drew Lock in this game and making a few other plays on downfield passes to D.K. Metcalf," PFF writer Brad Spielberger wrote.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.