Feliciano, Aiyuk and Brown Emerge as Top PFF Performers from #SEAvsSF

Top Offensive Performers: OL Jon Feliciano and WR Brandon Aiyuk

The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers in Week 14, coming away with a 91.4 overall grade for his 54 snaps at right guard. Feliciano was stepping in for sophomore offensive lineman Spencer Burford, who is currently working through a knee injury he sustained in Week 13. Feliciano's 91.4 overall grade marks his highest single-week grade for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk finished as the second-highest graded offensive performer earning a 90.0 overall grade for his six catches for 126 yards against Seattle. The fourth-year wide receiver entered Sunday's contest 73 yards shy of the 1,000-receiving yards mark and surpassed it by 53 yards. By reaching the 1,000-receiving yards mark in back-to-back seasons, Aiyuk became the first 49ers wideout to accomplish the feat since Anquan Boldin in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Top Defensive Performer: S Ji'Ayir Brown

The defensive spotlight belongs to the rookie safety, who recorded an 88.3 mark in his third-career start for the 49ers. He was the highest-graded defensive performer for San Francisco, playing 59 snaps in Week 14. Brown has been asked to step in for All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.