Morning Report: McCaffrey Earns NFL Honors for Week 12 Performance 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 30th.
49ers Prepare for Rainy Day Battle in Philly; Armstead Sits Out of Practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their return to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13 to take on the team responsible for ending their 2022 playoff run. What awaits the 49ers in Philadelphia is an Eagles team boasting the best record in the NFL, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC, potentially adverse weather conditions and the memories of last season's NFC Championship Game.
Christian McCaffrey Wins FedEx Ground Player of Week 12
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has gone four-for-four in FedEx Player of the Week award nominations in 2023 after claiming the honor for his performance in Week 12. His previous three wins came in Weeks 1, 2 and 4. The seventh-year pro recorded 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to five catches for 25 yards in the 49ers 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.
Power Rankings: 49ers Near the Top of the Charts Following #SFvsSEA
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their Week 9 Bye, and currently, the team finds itself in the midst of a gauntlet that involves facing their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks twice on either side of a visit to the East Coast to face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will be inducted into the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Hall of Fame.
"This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition," Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. "These talented former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame."
Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.
